Dr. Seema Yasmin, pandemic expert and former epidemic intelligence officer, examines the 2011 film “Contagion” and compares the Hollywood feature to the current Covid-19 pandemic. The prescient film got a lot of things right, but plenty of the movie’s main points were pure fiction. Dr. Yasmin combs through the picture, offering her professional insights.



