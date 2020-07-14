Dead to Me Season 2 on Netflix – Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Dead to Me Season 2 starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler!

Release Date: May 8 2020 on Netflix

Dead to Me is a black comedy television series created by Liz Feldman which premiered on May 3, 2019 on Netflix. The series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as grieving women who bond during therapy, and it is executive produced by Feldman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Jessica Elbaum.



