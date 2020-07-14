CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Dead to Me Season 2 on Netflix – Official Trailer

Movie Videos
by CypriumNews Reporting
Dead to Me Season 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Dead to Me Season 2 starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler!

Release Date: May 8 2020 on Netflix

Dead to Me is a black comedy television series created by Liz Feldman which premiered on May 3, 2019 on Netflix. The series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as grieving women who bond during therapy, and it is executive produced by Feldman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Jessica Elbaum.



FanReviews

#Dead #Season #Netflix #Official #Trailer

Related posts

The Last of Us Part II – Official Extended Commercial

CypriumNews Reporting

Love, Victor on Hulu – Official Trailer

CypriumNews Reporting

Lin-Manuel Miranda Comments On Critics

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More