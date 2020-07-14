COVID panic in the entertainment world

The news that the singer Kader Ates, who actively performed in many events across the country, has contracted COVID-19 and was Quarantined the night before, caused panic.

The PCR test of Kader Ateş’s mother, who came to the island, was positive, the artist was also quarantined as a precaution since he has been in contact with his mother, officials of the activities and restaurants where the artist played made a statement once the issue on social media was released.

Singer Kader Ates was quarantined on the grounds that he was in contact with his coronavirus positive mother as a precaution.

He made a statement by sharing a video in the hotel where he was in quarantine and said that his health was all good. Ateş said, “Do not worry, thank God I’m fine, I am here because I was in contact with my mother. Thank goodness my mother is good and in good health. ”

Türkmenköy Aydın Sports Club:

“He never came to the event area”

Türkmenköy Aydın Sports Club released statement

Kader Ateş, who is planned to attend the “Türkmenköy Bingo Event”, never came to the event area.

The statement also stated that the necessary measures were taken by the TRNC Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Beyarmudu.

Statement from Binatlı Yılmaz Sports Club:

“Not found in our bingo in Güzelyurt”

Binatlı Sports Club also made a statement about Kader Ateş, whose family relative Covid-19 was positively stated that, since the artist in question was known to have been in contact with his mother, he was not present in Güzelyurt either.

Dub-le Meyhane Taverna:

“There is nothing to worry about”

Dub-le Meyhane made a statement on its social media account called Taverna. Noting that the artist was quarantined for precautionary purposes only, the company stated that the artist would make the necessary explanation that there was no problem to worry about.