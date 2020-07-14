CypriumNews

Bloodshot with Vin Diesel – The Tunnel Sequence

Movie Videos
by CypriumNews Reporting
Bloodshot with Vin Diesel - The Tunnel Sequence

Check out the official “The Tunnel Sequence” featurette for Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce!

Release Date: March 13, 2020

Bloodshot is a superhero movie based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. The film is directed by Dave Wilson (in his feature directorial debut), written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer, and stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.



