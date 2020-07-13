CypriumNews

South Cyprus: One more tests positive to Coronavirus

by CypriumNews Reporting
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus after 942 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1,022.

The new case was detected from 255 samples taken through a private initiative. The Health Ministry said that the case concerns an employee at a gym who presented symptoms and took the test.

In addition, the following tests were carried out all with negative result:

  • 182 tests from passengers and repatriates
  • 100 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy.
  • 250 tests through referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics
  • 21 tests from contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 134 tests from hospital labs.

