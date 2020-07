Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead Friday. Police recovered his body from a mountainside in northern Seoul after a two-hour was mounted when his daughter reported him missing. Police have not announced the cause of death, but have ruled out foul play. Won-soon’s death came just days after a secretary accused him of sexually assaulting her since 2017.



