Pegasus Airlines Press Release

“To the Attention of Our Distinguished Guests,

In accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers published by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; entry regulations within the scope of category B, located in the dual-stage PCR test will be applied to guests departing from Turkey.

Prior to flight, Guests departing from Turkey need within 72-120 hour interval a PCR test with negative results.

These guests will be given a PCR test again at the entrance to Cyprus, and if this test is negative, they will be allowed to enter Cyprus, otherwise, they will be quarantined.

Guests of 0-72 hours prior to flight PCR test results that may be made in Turkey are allowed to fly in to Cyprus, a 3 days of quarantine and expenses shall be borne by the passenger.

Guests without a PCR test will not be accepted to the flight.

Regards,

Pegasus Airlines ”