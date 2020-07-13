Pegasus Airlines Press Release

CypriumNews

by CypriumNews Reporting
Pegasus Airlines

“To the Attention of Our Distinguished Guests,

In accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers published by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; entry regulations within the scope of category B, located in the dual-stage PCR test will be applied to guests departing from Turkey.

Prior to flight, Guests departing from Turkey need within  72-120 hour interval a PCR test with negative results.

These guests will be given a PCR test again at the entrance to Cyprus, and if this test is negative, they will be allowed to enter Cyprus, otherwise, they will be quarantined.

Guests of 0-72 hours prior to flight PCR test results that may be made in Turkey are allowed to fly in to Cyprus, a 3 days of quarantine and expenses shall be borne by the passenger.

Guests without a PCR test will not be accepted to the flight.

Regards,

Pegasus Airlines ”

