12 to 18 months is the timeline we keep hearing about for a potential Covid-19 vaccine. While this is possible, it would also be the fastest we’ve ever developed a vaccine. Dr. Seema Yasmin takes a look at the standard timeline for creating a vaccine, from the exploratory stage all the way until manufacturing and quality control. Just how does a Covid-19 vaccine fit into this timeline?



WIRED#Fast #Create #Covid19 #Vaccine