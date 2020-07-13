Homecoming Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video – Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming Season 2 starring Janelle Monáe, Chris Cooper, Stephan James and Hong Chau!

Release Date: May 22, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video

The critically-acclaimed series Homecoming returns for its second season with new twists and an exciting new star, Janelle Monáe. Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.



Related

FanReviews#Homecoming #Season #Amazon #Prime #Video #Official #Trailer