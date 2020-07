Actress Naya Rivera is missing and feared to have drowned at a lake in southern California. The 33-year-old “Glee” star had gone swimming and is now presumed dead after officials found her 4-year-old son floating alone on their rented boat on July 8. Music Credit: ‘Creative Destruction’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



