Extraction on Netflix – Fight with Random Objects

by CypriumNews Reporting
Chris Hemsworth and the director of the Netflix movie Extraction, Sam Hargrave, decide how Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake would fight using everyday household objects.

Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Netflix

Extraction (previously known as Dhaka) is an action thriller movie directed by Sam Hargrave and screenplay by Joe Russo. It stars Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke.



