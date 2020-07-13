EU: Not currently negotiating with Turkey

An in-depth discussion on Turkey was held as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which met today in Brussels.

According to sources, the discussion highlighted the plethora of problems posed by Turkey’s behavior to the EU.

On the basis of the discussion, EU High Representative Josep Borrell undertook to explore ways to reduce tensions with Turkey, strictly on the basis of EU positions as expressed in the Council Conclusions adopted from time to time, but without receiving a negotiating mandate. with Turkey.

In addition, on the occasion of the continuation of Turkish drilling in the EEZ of Cyprus and the threats against Greece, the European External Action Service (EEAS) will prepare an options document for further measures against Turkey. At the same time, as stated by the High Representative in the press conference, the work on Cyprus’ proposals for additional sanctions will continue in accordance with the relevant decisions of the Council.

The decision on Hagia Sophia was also discussed during the discussion, with the Council strongly condemning the actions of the Turkish Government and calling on it to reconsider its decision.

The debate over the future of Euro-Turkish relations will continue, with the discussion being moved to the Informal Council of Foreign Ministers, known as Gymnich, in Berlin in August.

“We had a long and interesting discussion, at the end of which I presented my conclusions, which were approved by the Council, and which will define my action in the near future,” Borrell said.

Mr Borrell emphasized that Turkey was an “important country” with which the EU could develop better relations but “with respect for European values”.

He stressed that the Council recognized “worrying developments in the Eastern Mediterranean” and called on Turkey to create an environment conducive to relaxation.

He clarified that Turkey’s unilateral actions must be stopped, saying that drilling inside the Cypriot EEZ was illegal and called on Turkey, among other things, to contribute to a political solution in Libya, and to abide by its commitments in the Berlin process, including of the embargo.

Regarding the Hagia Sophia, he stressed that the Council condemned the conversion into a mosque, which “sparks suspicion and undermines efforts for dialogue and co-operation”, and called on the Ankara government to reconsider the decision.

Asked by the KYPE to provide clarifications on the framework of sanctions and options for dialogue, the High Representative stressed that the Council’s phraseology is extremely careful, noting that “sanctions are a tool and not an end in themselves”, he clarified that the purpose is to He stressed that “the sovereign rights of the Member States must be respected.

“Dialogue is one thing and negotiations are another,” Borrell said, adding that the Council had instructed him to “explore new avenues for reducing tensions and promoting understanding.”

In relation to the end of Libya, according to the High Representative, the situation has worsened and the embargo has been blatantly violated. The Council agreed to impose more sanctions on the implementation of the embargo and to strengthen the effectiveness of Operation Irini.