Ellie Kemper Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions

Ellie Kemper answers the internet’s most searched questions about herself. How did Ellie Kemper get famous? What did Ellie study at Princeton? What’s her natural hair color? Does she play field hockey? Ellie Kemper answers all these questions and much, much more!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend is streaming on Netflix now.

Ellie’s book “My Squirrel Days” is available now
