Coming to Disney+ May 2020

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in May 2020!
May 1 – Awesome Animals (Season 1)
May 1 – Car S.O.S. (Seasons 1-7)
May 1 – Birth of Europe (Season 1)
May 1 – Bride Of Boogedy
May 1 – Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)
May 1 – George of the Jungle
May 1 – Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
May 1 – Homeward Bound II: Lost In San Francisco
May 1 – “”How to Play Baseball””
May 1 – “”In Beaver Valley””
May 1 – Kirby Buckets (Seasons 1-3)
May 1 – Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)
May 1 – Love & Vets (Season 1)
May 1 – “”Nature’s Half Acre””
May 1 – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
May 1 – Pixar in Real Life (Episode 7)
May 1 – Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)
May 1 – Primal Survivor (Seasons 1-4)
May 1 – The Princess Bride
May 1 – Prop Culture (All Episodes)
May 1 – “”Prowlers of the Everglades””
May 1 – Secrets of the Zoo (Seasons 1-2)
May 1 – Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)
May 1 – United States of Animals (Season 1)
May 1 – Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)
May 1 – “”Water Birds””
May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Be Our Chef (Episodes 6-10)
May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Disney Family Sundays (Episodes 26-30)
May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – One Day at Disney (Episodes 22-26)
May 1, 4 – Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Episodes 11-12)
May 2 – John Carter
May 4, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episodes 1-5)
May 4 – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
May 8 – Disney Insider (Episode 5)
May 15- Fury Files
May 15- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
May 15, 22, 29 – It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer (Episodes 1-3)
May 22 – The Big Fib (All Episodes)
May 22 – The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
May 22 – Doc McStuffins (Season 5)
May 22 – Fantastic Mr. Fox
May 22 – Just Roll With It (Season 1)
May 22 – Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)
May 22 – Hello, Dolly!
May 22 – Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 2)
May 22 – MECH-X4! (Seasons 1-2)
May 22 – “”SparkShorts: Out””
May 22 – Vampirina (Season 2)
May 29 – The Evermoor Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)
May 29 – Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Season 1)
May 29 – “”Mickey and the Seal””
May 29 – The Moon-Spinners
May 29 – Violetta (Season 2)
FanReviews
#Coming #Disney