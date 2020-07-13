Coming to Disney+ May 2020

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in May 2020!

May 1 – Awesome Animals (Season 1)

May 1 – Car S.O.S. (Seasons 1-7)

May 1 – Birth of Europe (Season 1)

May 1 – Bride Of Boogedy

May 1 – Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)

May 1 – George of the Jungle

May 1 – Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

May 1 – Homeward Bound II: Lost In San Francisco

May 1 – “”How to Play Baseball””

May 1 – “”In Beaver Valley””

May 1 – Kirby Buckets (Seasons 1-3)

May 1 – Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)

May 1 – Love & Vets (Season 1)

May 1 – “”Nature’s Half Acre””

May 1 – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

May 1 – Pixar in Real Life (Episode 7)

May 1 – Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)

May 1 – Primal Survivor (Seasons 1-4)

May 1 – The Princess Bride

May 1 – Prop Culture (All Episodes)

May 1 – “”Prowlers of the Everglades””

May 1 – Secrets of the Zoo (Seasons 1-2)

May 1 – Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)

May 1 – United States of Animals (Season 1)

May 1 – Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)

May 1 – “”Water Birds””

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Be Our Chef (Episodes 6-10)

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Disney Family Sundays (Episodes 26-30)

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – One Day at Disney (Episodes 22-26)

May 1, 4 – Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Episodes 11-12)

May 2 – John Carter

May 4, 8, 15, 22, 29 – Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Episodes 1-5)

May 4 – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

May 8 – Disney Insider (Episode 5)

May 15- Fury Files

May 15- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

May 15, 22, 29 – It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer (Episodes 1-3)

May 22 – The Big Fib (All Episodes)

May 22 – The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

May 22 – Doc McStuffins (Season 5)

May 22 – Fantastic Mr. Fox

May 22 – Just Roll With It (Season 1)

May 22 – Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)

May 22 – Hello, Dolly!

May 22 – Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 2)

May 22 – MECH-X4! (Seasons 1-2)

May 22 – “”SparkShorts: Out””

May 22 – Vampirina (Season 2)

May 29 – The Evermoor Chronicles (Seasons 1-2)

May 29 – Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (Season 1)

May 29 – “”Mickey and the Seal””

May 29 – The Moon-Spinners

May 29 – Violetta (Season 2)



