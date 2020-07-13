CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Another scorcher with temperatures at 40 C, yellow alert in effect

Weather Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Heatwave weather

Today will be mainly fine but developing clouds may bring isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon in the mountains and in some areas inland.

Temperatures will reach 40 C inland, 34 C in the south, east and north coasts and 31 C in the west coast and the mountains.

A yellow alert for extremely high temperatures is in force from 1 pm to 5 pm for the third day in a row. The Met Office warns that people who are the most vulnerable during these hours are the elderly and the very young.

Tonight will be mainly fine with sparse fog and low clouds likely to form locally. Temperatures tonight will edge down to 24 C inland and on the coast and 21 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will be mainly fine but developing clouds may bring isolated showers and/or thunderstorms in the afternoon in the mountains and inland.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine with increased cloud observed locally in the afternoon in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will not shift significantly on Tuesday but will remain above average for the time of year, especially inland and in the mountains, while on Wednesday we will see a rise in temperature.

However, it will edge down slightly on Thursday to return to Tuesday levels.

Related posts

Greek Cypriots’ harrassment of Turkish captains reported by UN

CypriumNews Reporting

Man Dies from West Nile Virus

CypriumNews Reporting

Health Ministry issues advice to avoid side effects from heat

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More