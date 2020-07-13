Anadolujet starts TRNC flights on 14th July

Anadolujet is preparing to launch flights to Northern Cyprus starting July 14.

Anadolujet, who made a statement that TRNC flights from Sabiha Gökçen Airport will be made every day of the week.

Anadolujet’s website regarding the issue is as follows:

“We are increasing our flight points every day to bring your loved ones and travel plans from where they left off.

Our flights between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport begin with every day of the week from July 14th.

Our passengers traveling to Northern Cyprus can get information about travel restrictions.

We wish you healthy flights. ”