CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Anadolujet starts TRNC flights on 14th July

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus Turkey
by CypriumNews Reporting
Anadolujet starts TRNC flights on 14th July 1

Anadolujet is preparing to launch flights to Northern Cyprus starting July 14.

Anadolujet, who made a statement that TRNC flights from Sabiha Gökçen Airport will be made every day of the week.

Anadolujet’s website regarding the issue is as follows:

“We are increasing our flight points every day to bring your loved ones and travel plans from where they left off.

Our flights between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport begin with every day of the week from July 14th.

Our passengers traveling to Northern Cyprus can get information about travel restrictions.

We wish you healthy flights. ”

Related posts

Özersay: “Turkey’s presence and stance as a guarantor country are the assurance of stability and peace”

CypriumNews Reporting

UK PM candidate Johnson says he backs Hong Kong people ‘every inch of the way’

CypriumNews Reporting

TRNC: Hasan Taçoy announces which sectors will open from May 4th

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More