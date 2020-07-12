TRNC: Lemons Prices double in price, meat Price jumps also

While the lemon jumped in price this week, red meat was raised also … In the period from 11 June to 11 July, many vegetable and fruit prices declined, while the lemon and red meat climbed as the meat prices increased.

Butcher Union President Halil Akbibak: “There has been a serious increase in livestock prices for a month. We also had to raise last week. The citizen is not in a position not to buy meat, if this continues, we will close our shops. ”

Lemon, price was 8.95 TL in June, increased by 11 TL this week and reached 19.95.

Prices of watermelons, melons and cherries, have almost halved.

watermelon’s Price decreased from 2.50 TL to 1.25, the price of the melon decreased from 2.62 TL to 1.95, and the cherry decreased from 39.95 TL to 21.95.

Vegetable prices such as cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, which are consumed frequently in the kitchen, also decreased.

Butcher Union President Halil Akbibik stated that red meat has risen on the grounds that there is a serious increase in animal prices.

Akbiçak said, “With the scarcity of animals, the producer keeps the goods in his hands, does not sell them,

We demanded that urgently imported meat came to the country.”.

Underlining that the citizen is not in a position not to buy meat, Akbibak expressed that if this continues, this will hit the butchers’ shops.

Referring to illegal meat from the south, Akbibak said, “The prices in the south are halve in both livestock and butcher prices.

Unfortunately, the arrival of illegal meat still continues. It is inevitable for the government to take urgent measures.

The government is in the ‘we will evaluate’ phase but this cannot continue for a long time, and an urgent and realistic measure is essential.

Prices increase every time we make a purchase. ” said.

The prices changing in butchers are as follows:

Lamb chops: From 85 TL to 95 TL

Lamb Shoulder: From 80 TL to 90 TL

Lamb neck: From 78 TL to 87 TL

Beef mince: from 69 TL to 74 TL

Beef minced meat: 50 TL to 55 TL

Beef steak: from 68 TL to 79 TL.

