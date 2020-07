Check out the official “Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle” reveal trailer for The Last of Us Part II on PlayStation 4.

Release Date: June 19, 2020

This limited edition includes a 1TB PS4 Pro system with a custom engraved design of Ellie’s fern tattoo, a custom DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller, and The Last of Us Part II on Blu-ray Disc.



Related

FanReviews#Part #Limited #Edition #PS4 #Pro #Bundle