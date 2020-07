The Supreme Court has ruled President Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial records are fair game for prosecutors on Thursday. The 7-2 decision, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, ruled that the financial documents must be turned over to a grand jury in New York as part of a criminal investigation. Music Credit: ‘Bush Week’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



