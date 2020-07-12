South Cyprus: Further easing of restrictions in force from today

The further easing of restrictions on gatherings and in the outdoor areas of catering establishments come into force from today, July 12, reflecting the very good epidemiological indicators being recorded in Cyprus in recent weeks.

The changes are as follows:

1. Maximum number of persons at social gatherings at home and/or in public spaces:

The maximum number of persons allowed to attend social gatherings at home and/or in public places (physical presence in the same premises/installation regardless of indoor and outdoor areas), increases from 150 to 250 persons for outdoor spaces and from 75 to 100 persons in indoor spaces.

It is clarified that the simultaneous mass gathering in both indoor and outdoor spaces is not allowed.

In the cases where the social gatherings take place in houses, the permanent residents shall be included in the maximum number.

Health protocols must be upheld in each case.

2. Maximum number served in catering establishments

The maximum number of persons allowed to be served in catering establishments increases to 250 in outdoor spaces. As regards indoor spaces, the maximum number remains unchanged at 100 persons.

In each case the social distancing measure of 3 sq. m. for indoor spaces and 2 sq. m. for outdoor spaces per person remains in force, regardless of the area of each establishment. For instance, if an outlet has an outdoor area of 600 sq. m. and based on maintaining a distance of 2 sq. m. per person up to 300 persons could be served, under the new decision the number of customers cannot exceed 250. If an outlet has an indoor area of 450 sq. m. and on the basis of maintaining a distance of 3 sq. m. it could serve up to 150 persons, the number of persons who can gather cannot exceed 100.

The above arrangement is valid only for the following categories of catering premises, provided for in the Decree of the Minister of Health dated 5 June 2020:

Restaurants

Hotels and tourist accommodation

Taverns

Cafeterias

Pizzerias

Pubs, snack-bars and bars

Coffee shops

Canteens or/and refectories of schools, sports clubs, cultural clubs, associations, societies, etc.

The public shall be served exclusively at table arrangements. If bars are functioning in the above enterprises, the direct service of members of the public at such bars is prohibited, these being used only for the preparation of food and drinks by the personnel of the establishment.