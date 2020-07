Debate is growing over what reforms law enforcement agencies must make as many unprecedented protests continue to sweep the U.S. following the May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Some police departments, cities and states are taking moderate steps to address long-criticized methods and excessive use of force. Music Credit: ‘ Sparkwood’ by Nihilorehttp://www.nihilore.com/



Related

Newsweek#Police #Reform #America #George #Floyd #Black #Lives #Matter #Protests