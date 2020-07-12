Pilli: “The report is ready for the 14 July meeting”

Minister of Health Ali Pilli responded to the criticism of President Mustafa Akıncı regarding the TRNC Covid-19 Report.

“We have successfully passed the first stage of the COVID-19 process, which is a global crisis and affects our country, just like the whole world, as a result of the devoted efforts of our healthcare professionals, who have supported this struggle both by our government and our ministry.

The figures clearly show that our country has emerged from the COVID-19 process, and by gaining the title of being one of the few safe countries in the world. While this is the case, we are sadly watching the outputs of our President.

Despite the start of the new initiative process and the work of our ministry has increased exponentially, our expert colleagues have prepared the TRNC Report in the light of detailed scientific data and made it ready for presentation at the meeting that will take place on Tuesday, 14 July 2020.

If our President asked for information about the latest status of the report, both from our ministry and myself, he would have learned that the report was ready and would not have made a statement during the day.

I reiterate that the TRNC Report is ready in the light of scientific data and will be presented to the bi-communal health committee to be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.