My name is Theodoulos and I decided to return to my Village in the North

I breathed for the first time in Kyrenia and lived in my village and in my family home for only 14 years, until in July 1974.

Cyprus is the pinnacle of Hellenism, culture, Christianity, and Europe.

Cyprus is much smaller and weaker than Turkey, but it has the human, natural and international law to move forward in the future as a single independent country for the good of the country and its people.

therefore, The beginning is by demanding the restoration of my family home and my resettlement in it.

I am a citizen of South Cyprus with absolutely no assets in the South and only in the North. If we succeed in this, then Cyprus is finally liberated and continues its natural historical path.

So, I asked many people for their help in this, such as the Minister of Interior, the President of South Cyprus, the Archbishop, and even the Turkish Cypriot leaders, but despite the numerous reminders and phone calls.

So now in the village, but even there you can’t do anything to change the status that Turkey has created for 46 years, once again in small Cyprus on both sides, others will celebrate (Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots) and others will mourn.

(Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots) due to the forthcoming sadly objectively and humanly anniversary of 1974.

Theodoulos Theodoulou.