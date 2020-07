Former Vice President Joe Biden answers the internet’s most searched questions about himself. Was Joe Biden an actor? Can Joe Biden play sports? What’s Joe’s immigration policy? What’s his plan for improving the economy? What’s his view on education? Joe answers all these questions and much more!

Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for President. To learn more about his campaign, visit: http://www.JoeBiden.com



