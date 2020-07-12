CypriumNews

Greek Right Wing party calls for Atatürk’s birth home in Greece to be transformed into memorial museum

Greece Breaking News Turkey
by CypriumNews Reporting
A Greek right-wing political party has called for the birth home of modern Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Thessaloniki to be transformed into a genocide memorial museum, the Greek City Times reported on Saturday.

The Greek Solution’s call on Thursday arrived a day before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ordered the conversion of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia landmark back into a mosque after a court annulled a 1934 presidential decree that made it a museum.

The move has been met with international criticism, accusing Erdoğan of using the structure, constructed by the Byzantine Empire as a cathedral in the sixth century, as a political tool to appease Islamists.

“No Turkish court can desecrate the over-chronic character of the Hagia Sophia,” the Greek City Times quoted the party as saying.

“On the contrary, Greece can and must turn Kemal’s house into a museum of memory and honour of the victims of the (Greek) Pontian genocide,” the Greek Solution said.

 

