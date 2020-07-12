Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix – Official “Volcano Man” Music Video

Check out the official “Volcano Man” music video for the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, directed by David Dobkin. It stars Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Release Date: June 26, 2020 on Netflix

Are you excited for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



Related

FanReviews#Eurovision #Song #Contest #Story #Fire #Saga #Netflix #Official #Volcano #Man #Music #Video