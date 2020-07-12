Cyprus: Everything around changes but everything stays the same – Anxious calm

politis reports

Perhaps it is somewhat untimely at this time to talk about the Cyprus issue and the possibility of a resumption or start of a (new) effort to solve the problem.

when the whole world is focused on the coronavirus and the economic crisis that this pandemic is causing. However, as the secretary-general notes. “The lack of negotiations since July 2017 does not mean that the situation on the island remains unchanged, either politically or in life,”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. There is, therefore, a restless calm around the Cyprus issue and throughout the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Libya, Aegean / EEZ / Greek-Turkish, Cyprus / EEZ / drillings, Syria, Refugee / Immigration, Palestinian / so-called Trump Peace Plan, are just some of the bombs that are about to explode and blow up in our area.

Whoever is asked about the Cyprus issue, answers “developments after the ‘elections’ in the North”. Today’s residents of northern Cyprus vote on October 12th for their new President.

Form of solution

The Greek Cypriot side analyzes the political developments on the island with the reasoning that “as close as autumn seems to be, so far away it is, and obviously – in the intervals between today and the Turkish Cypriot elections – a lot can happen.

From Crans Montana onwards, our side is trying to stop Turkey’s repeated moves to define the game in the Eastern Mediterranean and to differentiate the data in relation to the solution of the Cyprus problem.

“Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, by playing games in the EEZs of the countries in the region, is trying to create a basis on which to build a convincing argument for shifting the Cyprus solution from a bi-zonal bi-communal federation (IGC) to a two-state confederation.”

According to a South government source who spoke to “P” on condition of anonymity, “regarding Turkey’s plans for a confederation solution in Cyprus, the US does not have a strong opinion, does not want to take initiatives, is only interested in resolving the issue and stopping an open wound for NATO, the EU and the Eastern Mediterranean.

However, the Americans do not like the image that is being formed in Cyprus, that they may not be interested in the area and what is happening on the island – with this one should read the decision to train National Guard personnel in American military schools (The Greek Cypriot government expects other moves from the US).

Russia is satisfied with the unrest within NATO, the turmoil in Euro-Turkish relations and the turmoil in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The rapprochement with Turkey has borne much fruit in relation to Russia’s aspirations in the region.

The European Union is advising a dialogue – Germany, which holds the EU Council presidency in the second half of 2020, has more serious issues to deal with.

The United Nations does not hide that it is tired of the Cypriots and the secretary general, The UN, as it has said many times in its reports, will take the Cyprus issue seriously again when it realizes that the protagonists mean it when they say they are determined to solve the problem.

Only the British seem to have a keen interest in the Cyprus issue, which is why all of the above are addressed to Britain when anything of Cypriot interest arises.

The United Kingdom remains – so far at least – strictly committed to the ICC solution.

the UK believes that it is the only settlement that can be implemented, to bring peace and security to the island, while at the same time the balances in Cyprus will not change and their interests will not be affected (British Bases). “Anything else would be catastrophic.”

Akinci

As for the T / C elections, the information coming from the TRNC is that Akinci’s candidacy is going surprisingly well, although he is not the chosen one of Ankara.

he has started to get annoyed by the constant phone calls received, for complaints (increased due to the fact that the issue of roadblocks / COVID-19) by Tatars and Ozersay.

Three months before the Turkish elections, Tayyip Erdogan seems to like the Prime Minister of the TRNC Ersin Tatar, Cavusoglu backs the Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay, and voters trust Akinci.

The political game/experiment that some people attempted with the candidacy of the head of the PTK, Tufan Erhουurman, does not seem to work for them.

After October then what?

The question is how the Turkish side will manage the Cyprus issue after October in case Mustafa Akinci is re-elected, who favors the resumption of talks without conditioning an agreement with the Greek side on his issues.

natural gas. His position is to agree on a solution to the Cyprus problem and then to discuss hydrocarbons.

Ankara – which considers Mr Akinci unpredictable – says in all directions that without prior consultation on hydrocarbon issues, new negotiations on the Cyprus issue will not begin.

How and when the negotiations will resume, as well as the form of the solution of the Cyprus problem are two of the serious issues that Anastasiadis will have to face after October, if Akinci is re-elected President (if he does not succeed, things will be clearly easier)).

However, Anastasiadis, for the time being, is watching what is happening in the region rather embarrassed and is mainly dealing with the internal problems of the country.

He favors the resumption of talks, which are considered convenient for the Greek Cypriot side, and hopes that Greek-Turkish relations will not deteriorate.

And in the midst of all this, there is speculation that Turkey will eventually cause a small-scale heatstroke in the Castelorizo ​​Sea – Greek Foreign Ministry circles are watching an episode on August 15th.

The mediation of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel to talk on the phone with Mitsotakis – Erdogan on issues of coronavirus and tourism did not go well.

The Turkish President opened the issue of Western Thrace.

he watches rather awkwardly what is happening in the region and deals mainly with the internal problems of the country.

The EU is showing dialogue

Finally, it is noted with interest that a senior Community official, in a press briefing, stated that one of the key issues to be raised at the Foreign Affairs Council tomorrow, Monday, is the issue of Turkey.

“The main problem is the drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean and how the situation in the region will be unblocked […].

Six years ago there was a dialogue at the highest level, there were negotiations on visa liberalization.

Now we have nothing.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy is expected to present ideas for a dialogue with Turkey in order to de-escalate the situation, “the EU official said, according to the Athens News Agency.