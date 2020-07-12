Clinical tests of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine have been completed

Clinical tests of volunteers at Seçenov First State Medical University successfully completed the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaley Epidemiology and Microbiology Institute in Russia.

“The university has successfully completed tests on volunteers for the world’s first coronavirus vaccine,” said Seçimov Director of the Transformational Medicine and Biotechnology Institute of the First State Medical University, Vadim Tarasov, told Sputnik.

Tarasov stated that the first volunteer group will be discharged on Wednesday and the second group will be discharged on July 20.

‘The safety of the vaccine has been confirmed’

Aleksandr Lukaşev, Director of the Institute for Medical Parasitology, Tropical, and Vector-Transmitted Diseases, stated that they aimed to find out whether the vaccine is safe for humans at this stage of the tests, and this result was successfully achieved.

“The vaccine has been confirmed safe,” said Lukashev.

Lukashev said that the first part of the volunteers, who were divided into two groups, was given one dose and the other part with two doses.

According to Lukashev, there were no adverse effects in the first few days of vaccination, except for fever on volunteers.

Clinical tests of the vaccine developed by Gamaley Epidemiology and Microbiology Institute started on 18 June.

The clinical tests of the liquid vaccine were carried out at the Burdenko military hospital in Moscow, while the powdered vaccine was tested at Seçenov University.