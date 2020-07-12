Another sizzler, temperatures stuck above 40 C inland

CypriumNews

Cyprus will continue to bake today with temperatures rising to 41 C inland and the heatwave forecast to continue until Wednesday.

A yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 5 pm, the second in as many days.

In its early morning weather forecast, the Met Office said Sunday will be mainly fine although clouds that develop after midday may lead to isolated rain or thunderstorms in the mountains or inland.

Temperatures will rise to 41 C inland, around 33 C on the east, south and north coasts and around 31 C on the west coast and in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Locally there may be low cloud or patchy fog. Temperatures will fall to 23 C inland, the east, south and north coasts, around 21 C on the west coast and 19 C in the mountains.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine, however, cloud that develops from midday on may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains or inland.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels, which are above the seasonal average, mainly inland and in the mountains.

