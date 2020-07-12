Akıncı: “There is a meeting on Tuesday; the report has still not be released is a great example of irresponsibility”

President Mustafa Akıncı, by publishing a written statement, said: “The TRNC Covid-19 Report has still been given to the Presidency and bi-communal health technical committee Turkish Cypriot members”. he said, “it is an example of seriousness and irresponsibility”.

Akıncı, in his statement; He stated that the bi-communal Health Technical Committee has been working to improve cooperation and coordination between the two communities in the field of health for nearly twelve years and that the studies are being carried out and reported under the United Nations facilitation and observation.

“The Turkish Cypriot side has emphasized the importance of coordinating cooperation between the two sides in the fight against the COVID 19 outbreak, as in every period,” said Akıncı.

“South Cyprus REPORT UPDATED 3 TIMES AND PRESENTED, but TRNC was unable to do this”

President Akıncı continued his statement as follows:

“on 3 February 2020, the committee gathered with the participation of the leaders, before the incidents were seen on our island. In our telephone conversation with the Greek Cypriot leader on 21 May 2020, the technical committee members of the two parties agreed to report to each other at the joint meeting of 1 June 2020, after we agreed to share the epidemiological data of the two sides.

Unfortunately, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has not been able to do so, while the Greek Cypriot side has updated its comprehensive reports three times (28 May, 4 June and 11 July) since then. ”

“OUR MEMBERS HAVE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING WITHOUT A REPORT, BUT ORAL PRESENTATION WAS MADE”

Stating that the Greek Cypriot side sent their first report to them on 28 May 2020, before the 1 June meeting, Akıncı continued as follows:

“Our committee members had to attend that meeting without a report; Nevertheless, our committee members, our accumulated experts, were only able to make oral presentations and committed to report to the next meeting. ”

President stated that he held a meeting with the Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Minister of Health Ali Pilli and Undersecretary of Health Ali Çaygür on 4 June 2020 with the participation of health technical committee members, Coordinator Meltem Onurkan Samani to explain the importance of sharing the report. :

“At this meeting, they were promised that the report would be forwarded to the Presidency within a few days. However, on June 8, the Ministry of Health sent us a 2.5-page article with the phrase “temporary” in the form of an Epidemiological report. Our committee members stated that this was not a report that could be submitted to Greek Cypriot interlocutors. ”

Akıncı continued as follows:

“Meanwhile, while the Greek Cypriot side has updated its reports and resubmitted; The Turkish Cypriot side was left in embarrassment to attend the joint meeting on 17 June 2020. Meanwhile, the UN Goodwill Mission Office, which is a part of the Committee’s work, also requests information from the Presidency on developments regarding the report. ”

“THERE IS A TUESDAY MEETING, THE REPORT IS STILL NOT AVAILABLE”

Pointing out that the committee’s third meeting will be held on Tuesday, 14 July, Akıncı said, “The Turkish Cypriot members of the committee still do not have this report,” he continued as follows:

“Although the Minister of Health stated that he would share the Report with the Assembly and then the Presidency, the Committee co-chairman and some of his members last Monday.”

President Akıncı ended his words as follows:

“This extremely frivolous and irresponsible attitude cannot be explained at all. With these attitudes and behaviors, the Turkish Cypriot people is discredited as a whole through the bi-communal Health Technical Committee affiliated to the TRNC Presidency and humiliated not only to the Greek side but also in the United Nations.

An image of unable to prepare a scientific report is displayed, which is not acceptable.

I invite the Minister of Health and the government, who is in charge of managing this process, to fulfill their responsibilities and to forward the relevant report to the Turkish Cypriot members of the Bi-communal Health technical committee immediately.

If they cannot do this, we expect them to explain their reasons to us and our society.

If such a report could not be prepared, then we want to be told why it is not ready and the message to be delivered.

We are faced with an unacceptable situation. However, nobody should expect us to tolerate attitudes that are far from serious and responsible in the field of health. ”

