TRNC Chamber of Commerce letter to the UN

In the letter he sent to Spehar, KTTO President Turgay Deniz agreed with the Greek Cypriot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KEBE) to prepare a call for two leaders at the online meeting held on June 2, 2020, and to open the checkpoints in this call published on 9 June.

He reminded that the emphasis is placed on the importance of the society to develop cooperation and social relations. Deniz also drew attention to the efforts made to continue the Green Line trade during the period when the Checkpoints were closed.

NOW STATUS

In his letter, KTTO President Turgay Deniz , who gave information about the problems experienced after the start of the transitions between the two sides, stated that the Greek Cypriot Administration does not allow foreigners who want to move from the South to the North, including citizens of the European Union, and this is not “acceptable practice”. .

Stating that the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce requested the Greek Cypriot Administration to review this “unfortunate decision” , Deniz said, “The opening of the Lokmaci Checkpoint, which is the only closed Checkpoint, is also indispensable for the economic relations between the societies because it has the highest transit volume.

He emphasized that it is important and that this should be taken into consideration by the Greek Administration ”

Deniz also pointed out that the unilateral decisions of the Greek Cypriot Administration are incompatible with “humanitarian and leElgal principles” .