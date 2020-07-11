CypriumNews

South Cyprus: One person tests positive for Covid-19

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Coronavirus test

One person has tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1748 tests, bringing the total to 1014, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The positive case was detected from 43 tests carried out by hospital labs.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result:

  • 545 tests from passengers and repatriates
  • 403 tests from private initiative
  • 6 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 607 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy
  • 144 tests of referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
