Ricky Gervais answers the internet’s most searched questions about himself. How does Ricky Gervais pronounce his name? Is Ricky a US citizen? Why did Ricky Gervais roast Hollywood? Is he wealthy? Is he related to David Bowie? Ricky answers all these questions and much more!

Season 2 of “Afterlife” is streaming now on Netflix



