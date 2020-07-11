CypriumNews

New yellow alert as Cyprus continues to bake

by CypriumNews Reporting
The Met Office has issued a new extreme high temperature warning, the second in as many days.

The new yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 5 pm tomorrow. The Met Office warned that the maximum temperature inland is expected to be around 41 C. Be aware that high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible, it said.

Earlier on Saturday the health services issued advice on how to cope with the heat while the Forestry Department said it was on red alert for forest fires.

Highest temperatures at 3 pm today were Lefkosa 40 C, Larnaca Airport 33 C.

For tomorrow, the Met Office said that the weather will be mainly fine although clouds that develop in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise to 41 C inland, 33 C on the coasts and 31 C in the mountains.

The heat wave is forecast to continue, with above average temperatures mainly inland and in the mountains through to Wednesday.

