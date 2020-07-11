“HP had a finger on the Private Jet incident”

UBP Lefke Deputy Aytaç Çaluda made claims about the Private Jet scandal.

Çaluda, who said “the finger of HP” is in the Private Jet incident, claimed that Kudret Özersay saw UBP leader Ersin Tatar as his rival in the Presidential election and that he was playing ‘games’ on UBP.

“HP also has a finger in this game”

Çaluda answered the questions about the Private Jet scandal and said: “The country’s epidemic agenda was abandoned, and the plane became the top of the agenda.

Of course, this plane came not by illegal means, but by the decision of the Council of Ministers.

But here I understand that there is intent.

On the same day, I consider it a trap that the incident took place and then the press and certain forces took action, that a Minister was immediately dismissed from our party, and even some circles called me, and that the Prime Minister should withdraw from the presidential candidate.

I think that some circles, powers outside our party are playing games by making negative policies.

In my opinion, HP also has a finger in this game because, if you look at it, five Ministers are responsible in this case, but all three Ministers are entirely within their own jurisdiction.

We said that the camera records should be released, do not play with anyone’s honor.

Yes, a Minister can be dismissed, done within ethically.

But propaganda such as targeting the Minister of Tourism, who has the least responsibility in a subject that many people have responsibility for, and dismissing our PM from the Presidential candidacy, shows that this is an intention to divide our party on the to the Presidency. .

“by 2 o’clock on Friday, the Minister of Tourism was dismissed or the government faced the threat of deterioration”

“After all, even though we are our government partner, Mr. Kudret Özersay is a candidate and sees the President as his rival.

Either the Minister of Tourism was dismissed by 2 o’clock on Friday that day, or the government was faced with the threat of deterioration.

This was not a request HP made to UBP like spoiled children for the first time. we will ruin the government’, meanwhile …

However, UBP is the biggest party of this country and the government ”

“Let the Minister explain that the guests were there the night they arrived”

“UBP is not a party, association or anything else with elementary school students.

You need respect. As a party, we made a lot of sacrifices.

‘We do not drink coffee as long as it is free,’ said HP at that time.

In the meantime, a lot of concessions have been asked and how much has been given?

In the last jet incident, it was said again that if this Minister does not go, the government will be disbanded, and the responsibility belongs to them all.

There is a minister on the night when the guests arrive, where is the Minister? Let this minister come forward now. Yes, this plane arrived legally.