Check out the official trailer for the Blumhouse Productions horror movie You Should Have Left, directed by David Koepp. It stars Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried, Avery Essex and Geoff Bell.

You Should Have Left Home Premiere: June 19, 2020

Are you excited for the horror movie You Should Have Left? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!



Related

FanReviews#Left #Kevin #Bacon #Official #Trailer