“The only way out of tension is dialogue”

President Akıncı evaluated the speech of the EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policies and Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, to the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean in the European Parliament

by CypriumNews Reporting
Mustafa Akinci

President Mustafa Akinci, evaluated the Josep Borrell speach on the East tension over EU-Turkey relations in the Mediterranean.

“The way out is dialogue”  “Both in the Eastern Mediterranean natural gas and both Cyprus problem I would like to express that we are ready to cooperate with Mr. Borrell on UN grounds and under EU supervision. ”

all we have said the energy equation would be reached somewhere in the eastern Mediterranean to the exclusion of Turkey and the TRNC.

We have emphasized for years that the parties will walk on their own paths where there is no dialogue and reconciliation, which will lead to tensions.

Since we pursue the purpose of dialogue and reconciliation, we have been keeping a realistic suggestion about natural gas on the table since July 13, 2019.

Mr. Borrell is now well informed on these issues. The fruitful dialogue between the Presidential team and its team continues after a useful phone call with him.

The way to stay away from tensions, confrontations and conflicts that will be at the detriment of everyone is to demonstrate the will to dialogue and solve problems.

As the Turkish Cypriot side, we have demonstrated this in every occasion.

 

