Mainly fine, isolated showers in the afternoon

Today will be mainly fine but clouds that will form in the afternoon may bring isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will reach 39 C inland, 31 C in the west and north coasts, 33 C in the south and east coasts and 28 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but sparse fog and low clouds are expected locally. Temperatures will edge down to 24 C inland and on the coast and 17 C in the mountains.

The weekend and Monday will be mainly fine but increased cloud will be observed locally in the mountains and inland that may bring isolated showers or thunderstorms in the mountains.

Local sparse fog and low clouds are expected in the evenings and early mornings.

Temperatures will edge up slightly by Sunday to remain above average for the time of year, while no significant shift in temperatures is anticipated on Monday.