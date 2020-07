Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Feel the Beat, directed by Elissa Down. It stars Sofia Carson, Wolfgang Novogratz, Enrico Colantoni, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Dennis Andres.

Feel the Beat Release Date: June 19, 2020 on Netflix

