The Batmobile is arguably the most iconic vehicle in the history of entertainment. Batman historian Glen Weldon takes a look at every Batmobile that’s appeared on television and the silver screen. Glen gets into Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher’s takes on the vehicles, why Christopher Nolan transitioned from the Batmobile to the Tumbler, and why the 1966 Batmobile remains so iconic even to this day.



