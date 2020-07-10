CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Cypriots allowed entry to UK without quarantine as of today

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus Greece Turkey UK
by CypriumNews Reporting
Cypriots allowed entry to UK without quarantine as of today 1

Travelers from around 70 countries and British overseas territories may as of today enter the UK without having to quarantine for 14 days.

The 14-day quarantine measure put in force amid criticism on June 8 has been lifted for arrivals from 58 countries and 14 overseas territories identified as ‘low-risk’ as regards Coronavirus.

Among these countries are some of the most popular European destinations for Britons, including Cyprus, Greece and Turkey.

Travelers from these countries, however, need to provide authorities with their accommodation and contact details so as to be accessible in the event of a Covid-19 positive case that concerns them.

The quarantine is still in place for arrivals from all other countries, like the USA, continental Portugal, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China.

Related posts

Erdoğan: “We will always protect the legitimate rights of the Turkish Cypriots”

CypriumNews Reporting

Major Fire in Alaniçi (VİDEO)

CypriumNews Reporting

Gönyeli Mayor stops Security camera deployment (Video)

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More