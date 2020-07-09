CypriumNews

Weber: EU must increase pressure on Turkey over Greece, Cyprus

by CypriumNews Reporting
The European Union and its member states must “vigorously defend” Cyprus and Greece against Turkish aggression by “increasing sanction pressure or by deploying EU naval forces” in the Eastern Mediterranean if Turkey does not stop violating Cypriot and Greek sovereignty, the head of the EPP Group said on Thursday.

“Turkey is an important partner for Europe, but Turkey’s gunboat diplomacy, the drilling in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus, the violations of Greek airspace and it attacks on the Greek border are not examples of a constructive partnership,” Manfred Weber said at n EPP party meeting in the European Parliament.

