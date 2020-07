Check out the official trailer for zombie thriller movie Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, directed by Yeon Sang-Ho . It stars Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Jung Yu-mi, Kim Su-an, Kim Eui-sung, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee, Dong-won Gang and Jung-hyun Lee!

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula Release Date: August 2020

