Statement on the 30 refugees by the Ministry of Interior

by CypriumNews Reporting
The Ministry of Interior made a statement about the situation of 30 Syrian refugees. 

The Ministry’s statement is as follows:

In the early hours of this morning, with the cooperation of the Coast Guard teams and the Police Department, after the interception of 30 Syrian refugees in Yayla Village’s beaches,

20 men, 3 women and 7 children, a total of 30 Syrian refugees entered the country illegally, Police Department intervened and with the support of the Ministry of Finance, Ayşegül Baybars’ initiatives,  guesthouses were provided to accommodate refugees for a temporary and safe period.

The captain of the ship and a refugee who was slightly injured by not following the police’s stop call and were taken to Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital for treatment.

The 30 refugees intercepted will be transported to the appropriate guesthouses, where they will remain temporarily after Covid-19 tests and health checks are completed, taking into account the International Refugee Rights.

The necessary work has been completed to meet the refugees’ food and accommodation needs. 

