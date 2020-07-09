CypriumNews

Spokesperson for Coupist Hafter: "Libya will be like TRNC"

"If Turks are successful, Libya will be like TRNC," said Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, a spokesman for the Libyan Army General Command, which is affiliated with the Hafter.

“If Turks are successful, Libya will be like TRNC,” said Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, a spokesman for the Libyan Army General Command, which is affiliated with Hafter.

Turkey’s National Defense Minister Huli Akar, last week’s visit to the Libyan capital, Tripoli subversive Haft is management ‘response’ and ‘resentment’ led.

“If we continue to remain silent in this context, he will transfer the sovereignty of Libya to Ankara,” Mismari said. Turkish Defense Minister Hulisi Akar also reacted to his visit to Tripoli.

Stating that Minister Akar spoke to his soldiers and officers about the Ottoman heritage and Turkish history in Libya, the Libya Army General Command spokesperson, emphasizing that if Turks succeed, he will remain in Libya forever, “Libya will be like the Turkish Republic of Cyprus (TRNC). ”

 

