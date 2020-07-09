South Cyprus: Weddings with 350 guests from August 22; new relaxations announced

Citing the very good epidemiological situation as regards the coronavirus outbreak, the government has announced further easing of restrictive measures, increasing the maximum number of people at catering establishments and social gatherings.

As from July 12 the following will apply:

Maximum number of people at social gatherings at homes/ public areas

the maximum will be increased from 150 to 250 people outdoors and from 75 to 100 indoors

simultaneous gatherings indoors and outdoors is not permitted

in case of homes, the maximum includes residents

hygiene protocols must be adhered to

Maximum number at catering establishments

this rises to 250 outdoors. It remains 100 indoors

the 3 square metres per person (indoors) and 2 square metres per person (outdoors) remains in force irrespective of the size of each establishment. This means that bigger establishments must stick to the ceiling of 250 and 100.

the above applies for the following catering establishments: restaurants hotels and tourist accommodation taverns cafeterias pizza parlous pubs, snack bars and vars coffee shops canteens/catering areas of schools, sports clubs, cultural clubs etc

clients must be served at the table. If there is a bar, it can be used by staff to prepare food and drink but cannot be used by customers

Weddings and christenings

In view of the epidemiological situation and for planning purposes, the following will apply:

From August 22 to September 15 the maximum number of people at weddings and christenings is set at 350

the maximum number of people at weddings and christenings is set at A protocol will be drawn up with details on the measures that must be implemented, including as regards greetings/congratulations

Concerts, festivals, panigiria (fairs)

Under the recommendations of WHO and the ECDC such events carry an increased risk in spreading the virus and any decision to lift restrictions must be taken with great care.

The ministry had said that this issue will be examined after September 1. No decision has been taken as to what will be permitted and when and professionals in this sector are advised not to plan such events after September 1 pending a final decision.

For the time being concerts are allowed ONLY in open air amphitheatres and not other open areas (eg football pitches).

The ministry said that that because the coronavirus situation is still fluid international and in view of a possible upsurge in the pandemic, all must remain alert and adhere to personal hygiene and social distancing rules.