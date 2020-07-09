South Cyprus: Two more coronavirus cases, both with travel history

Two people — both with a travel history — have tested positive for coronavirus after 1159 tests, bringing the total to 1010, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The two positive cases are:

one from 220 tests from private initiative. The person has a recent travel history — a Cypriot who came to Cyprus from Saudi Arabia through Germany on July 6.

one from 361 tests from checks of travelers and repatriates. This concerns a Serb tourist who came to Cyprus through Bulgaria on July 8. He presented an antibodies test which was not accepted and underwent a test at the airport.

In addition the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

56 tests from the tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

231 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase two and three of the reopening of the economy

102 tests from hospital labs

48 tests from the programme by the Justice Ministry for court employees

141 tests from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics