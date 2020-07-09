South Cyprus: Rules eased to allow daily visits to care homes

Citing the improved epidemiological situation concerning the coronavirus outbreak, the Labour Ministry has updated rules governing visits to care homes for the elderly and disabled as well as homes for the protection of children and young people.

1. Daily visits by family members (up to two visitors each time) will be permitted after a telephone appointment regarding the time so as to avoid congestion and to record visitors in case tracing is required. Visitors will be allowed in once their temperature is taken.

Moreover, the following will not be allowed to enter:

I. visitors with recent travel history unless 14 days have passed from their arrival

II. visitors who have come into contact with a suspected or confirmed case

III. visitors who show any symptoms indicative of a respiratory infection

Visitors must comply with social distancing rules, wear a mask during the visit and adhere to hand hygiene rules

2. Residents of state or private care homes for elderly and disabled and homes for the protection of children and young people will be allowed to leave to visit their relatives or for recreational purposes provided all protective measures announced by the Health Ministry are adhered to