Physics professor Rhett Allain breaks down amazing feats of physics from superheroes in movies and television and explains how accurate their depictions really are. How realistic are “superhero” landings? Is the kinetic energy suit from “Black Panther” possible? Even with superpowers, is it physically feasible for Superman to lift a large building?

Rhett Allain is an Associate Professor of Physics at Southeastern Louisiana University.



