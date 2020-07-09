Ozersay had a telephone conversation with Spehar

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay had a telephone conversation with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) in Cyprus and Head of UNFICYP Elizabeth Spehar on 8th July.

During the conversation, they evaluated the procedure for the crossing points.

It was decided that the details of the issue would be discussed at the technical level.

Following this decision, Undersecretary of the Deputy Prime Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Güneş Onar and UNFICYP’s Senior Adviser Aderemi Adekova and his delegation held a meeting yesterday 8th July.

At the meeting, the problems regarding the crossings and the proposals for their solution were discussed in detail as well as the steps to be taken to ease the daily lives of both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots within the context of the struggle against Covid-19.

UN Officials will continue to work on finding a common ground for the harmonization of the crossing procedure between the two sides.